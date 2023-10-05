Search and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged
Rescue workers have stopped searching for people under rubble in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, targeted by the Russian forces on Thursday, 5 October. The death toll remains the same as previously reported: 51 people.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The report states that, as of 19:50, search and rescue operations have been completed in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district.
A total of 51 people were killed. Of these, one was a child born in 2017.
Six more people were injured.
Background:
- On 5 October, the Russians struck a café and a store in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. The number of people killed is known to be 51.
- Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café. He added that the hit was so accurate that it is suspected that the location was given to the Russians by a local resident.
