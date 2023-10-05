Search and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Photo from the site of the attack. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have stopped searching for people under rubble in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, targeted by the Russian forces on Thursday, 5 October. The death toll remains the same as previously reported: 51 people.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The report states that, as of 19:50, search and rescue operations have been completed in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district.

A total of 51 people were killed. Of these, one was a child born in 2017.

Six more people were injured.

Background:

On 5 October, the Russians struck a café and a store in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. The number of people killed is known to be 51.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café. He added that the hit was so accurate that it is suspected that the location was given to the Russians by a local resident.

