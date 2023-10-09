Israel launches intense strikes on Gaza overnight: houses of militants destroyed
Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers have bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
Source: The Times of Israel; Israeli Defence Forces officer Yigal Levin on Telegram
Details: The targets hit on the night of 9 October included:
- several command posts;
- a building housing Hamas militants;
- a command centre used by a senior Hamas naval official;
- an "operational asset used by Hamas" located in a mosque in Jabaliya;
- assets used by the terrorist group for intelligence purposes.
Meanwhile, Levin said one of the militants' commanders, Rifat Abu-Hilal, aka Abu al-Abad, had been killed.
The officer pointed out that reports from the Gaza Strip indicate that Israel is targeting not only the houses belonging to commanders (as it did before) but also the houses of all militants, even the rank and file.
Residents of Gaza say that the Israeli army is no longer following the "knock on the roof" warning protocol but rather is destroying houses one by one.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background:
- The US media reported that the United States was planning to move US Navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.
- Senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah say Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas's surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the attack during a meeting in Beirut last Monday.
- The Israeli Defence Forces reported that the Navy's Shayetet 13 unit had detained Muhammad Abu Ghali, Deputy Commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Unit in Gaza.
- On the night of 8-9 October, Hamas claimed to have launched a "major rocket attack with 100 rockets" on the city of Ashkelon in Israel's south.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!