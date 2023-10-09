All Sections
Israel launches intense strikes on Gaza overnight: houses of militants destroyed

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 05:37
Israel launches intense strikes on Gaza overnight: houses of militants destroyed
GAZA STRIP. PHOTO: YIGAL_LEVIN ON TELEGRAM

Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers have bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.

Source: The Times of Israel; Israeli Defence Forces officer Yigal Levin on Telegram

Details: The targets hit on the night of 9 October included:

  • several command posts;
  • a building housing Hamas militants;
  • a command centre used by a senior Hamas naval official;
  • an "operational asset used by Hamas" located in a mosque in Jabaliya;
  • assets used by the terrorist group for intelligence purposes.

Meanwhile, Levin said one of the militants' commanders, Rifat Abu-Hilal, aka Abu al-Abad, had been killed.

The officer pointed out that reports from the Gaza Strip indicate that Israel is targeting not only the houses belonging to commanders (as it did before) but also the houses of all militants, even the rank and file.

Residents of Gaza say that the Israeli army is no longer following the "knock on the roof" warning protocol but rather is destroying houses one by one.

Background:

