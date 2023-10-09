Israeli Defence Forces claim it attacked 500 Hamas targets overnight

On Monday, 9 October, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.

Source: CNN; The Times of Israel; Israeli Defence Forces officer Yigal Levin on Telegram

Quote CNN: "Videos and images on social media show mosques and residential buildings flattened in Gaza, as the death toll in the territory rose to at least 436 people on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday it attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.

The Palestinian interior ministry said most of the targets were "towers, residential buildings, civil and service facilities, and many mosques."

Details: The IDF asserted that it had struck two Hamas operational targets inside a mosque in Gaza. It claimed to have hit numerous apartment buildings, including the residence of Hamas secretary Ruhi Mashtaa, seven additional Hamas command centres, an Islamic Jihad command centre, and more.

According to Hamas, they were not using the targeted structures, claiming that unannounced attacks were made by Israel’s forces on residential homes.

Israeli Defence Forces officer Yigal Levin posted on Telegram photos and videos of allegedly hit objects.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), approximately 74,000 people in Gaza were displaced and seeking refuge in their schools.

Background:

