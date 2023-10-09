All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hamas's capabilities "severely degraded" after Israeli airstrikes – Israeli Defence Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 October 2023, 09:30
Hamas's capabilities severely degraded after Israeli airstrikes – Israeli Defence Forces
Explosion in Gaza during Israeli airstrikes on 8 October. Photo: Getty Images

Israel has "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of air strikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has said.

Source: CNN; The Times of Israel

Details: The IDF said it hit a building housing Hamas militants, as well as several of the group's operational command centres, including a three-storey command centre.

Advertisement:

The Israeli Defence Forces also targeted:

  • a command post belonging to a senior Hamas naval operative named Mahmad Kashta,
  • a Hamas operative in a mosque in the city of Jabaliya,
  • an intelligence facility and an additional asset used by Hamas.

The Times of Israel, citing the IDF, reported that fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas operatives is ongoing in seven to eight locations around the Gaza Strip on the Israeli side of the border.

Quote from Richard Hecht, spokesman for the IDF: "We’re still fighting. There are between seven to eight open places around Gaza (where) we have still warriors fighting terrorists. We thought by yesterday we would have full control. I hope we will by the end of the day."

Previously: On the night of 8-9 October, Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers have reportedly bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: