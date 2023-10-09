About 6 million people in Ukraine endangered by mines – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Nearly six million people in Ukraine are in danger from mines at present.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, cited by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "According to an analysis and expert data, the lives and health of about six million people in Ukraine are in danger from mines.

As of now, nearly 250 people have been killed by mines in Ukraine, and over 500 people have been injured and crippled due to mines. If we do nothing or use standard technologies, then 9,000 more people will be injured or killed by mines in Ukraine."

Background: As a result of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine, according to various estimates, it will take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines.

