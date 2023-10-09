All Sections
We are in midst of battle that will change Middle East – Israeli PM

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 17:22
We are in midst of battle that will change Middle East – Israeli PM
Photo: Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the country will change the region of Israel's  south in response to the devastating attack by Palestinian Hamas, and rehabilitate the communities affected by the raids.

Source: The Times of Israel, citing Netanyahu's statement

Details: Netanyahu said this to local politicians from southern Israel. "I know you’ve been through tough, terrible things. What Hamas will go through will be tough and terrible — we’re already in the midst of the battle and we’ve only just begun," the Israeli PM stated.

Netanyahu pointed out that the upcoming fight would take quite a while.

"The nation will turn over every stone to help you all. I ask that you stand strong because we are going to change the Middle East," the official stressed.

Background: On Monday, 9 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he had ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with the military cutting off even access to food.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defence Forces, reported that Israeli troops had regained control of all settlements on the border with Gaza.

