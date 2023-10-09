Donetsk Oblast: Russians kill one civilian and wound four more

Russian forces killed one civilian and injured four more in Donetsk Oblast on 9 October.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "In the morning, the Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in Pokrovsk district, most likely with artillery, killing a 52-year-old local resident."

Details: During the day, the Russians struck a residential area of Avdiivka, where men aged 46 and 55 were injured. In the evening, a 19-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were injured in the village of Yelyzavetivka.

