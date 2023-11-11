All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Energy Minister says Ukraine may attack Russian oil and gas infrastructure if Russia escalates its attacks – Politico

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 05:23
Energy Minister says Ukraine may attack Russian oil and gas infrastructure if Russia escalates its attacks – Politico
HERMAN HALUSHCHENKO. PHOTO: UKRAINE'S MINISTRY OF ENERGY ON FACEBOOK

Ukraine may attack Russian oil and gas infrastructure if Moscow steps up its firing on the country's energy system this winter.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in an interview with Politico

Details: Halushchenko said during his trip to Washington that Russia regularly conducts cyber attacks on Ukraine's power grid and is expected to increase physical attacks as temperatures drop and people rely more on energy to heat their homes.

Advertisement:

The journalist asked the energy minister whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about a "response" if Russia escalated its attacks could mean Ukraine targeting Russia's vast oil and gas infrastructure, which is the biggest driver of its economy, Halushchenko answered, "It would only be fair".

Quote from Halushchenko: "When answering [Russia’s attack], we would answer by taking the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure.

Attacks to the infrastructure would not be so critical for the prices, especially when you’re talking about gas and oil.

I mean, those are the fuels which you could buy not only in Russia. I’m sure the world could manage."

Background: 

  • On 6 October, Zelenskyy said that Russian terrorists will again try to destroy the Ukrainian energy system this winter.
  • On 14 October, Zelenskyy said the world knows what Russia is gearing up to do in Ukraine, and promised that Ukraine will respond in full force.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyattack
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
energy
Lithuania stands ready to help Ukraine's energy sector this winter
Russia stockpiles weapons to inflict damage in winter
Russians damaged thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast last night, people left without power
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: