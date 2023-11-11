Energy Minister says Ukraine may attack Russian oil and gas infrastructure if Russia escalates its attacks – Politico

Ukraine may attack Russian oil and gas infrastructure if Moscow steps up its firing on the country's energy system this winter.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in an interview with Politico

Details: Halushchenko said during his trip to Washington that Russia regularly conducts cyber attacks on Ukraine's power grid and is expected to increase physical attacks as temperatures drop and people rely more on energy to heat their homes.

The journalist asked the energy minister whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about a "response" if Russia escalated its attacks could mean Ukraine targeting Russia's vast oil and gas infrastructure, which is the biggest driver of its economy, Halushchenko answered, "It would only be fair".

Quote from Halushchenko: "When answering [Russia’s attack], we would answer by taking the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure.

Attacks to the infrastructure would not be so critical for the prices, especially when you’re talking about gas and oil.

I mean, those are the fuels which you could buy not only in Russia. I’m sure the world could manage."

Background:

On 6 October, Zelenskyy said that Russian terrorists will again try to destroy the Ukrainian energy system this winter.

On 14 October, Zelenskyy said the world knows what Russia is gearing up to do in Ukraine, and promised that Ukraine will respond in full force.

