Amid Russia's attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister discusses victory steps with US Defence Secretary

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defence, have discussed specific steps to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "I spoke with Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defence, in the morning. During our conversation, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. I thought it fitting to thank Minister Austin for the air defence systems provided by the US.

Advertisement:

I also informed his American counterpart about the current situation at the front and the urgent needs of Ukraine.

We discussed the specific steps we will take to ensure Ukraine's victory."

Background:

Residents of the city of Kyiv heard explosions on the morning of 11 November. An air-raid warning was issued only after several explosions had occurred.

Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were air defence responding to Russia's ballistic missile attack.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two missiles hit a field between two settlements in one district of the oblast.

A total of 18 houses and a private business were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 11 November.

Support UP or become our patron!