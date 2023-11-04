All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister comments on dismissing Commander of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 15:35
Ukraine's Defence Minister comments on dismissing Commander of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces
Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Photo: Umierov’s Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that he will not disclose reasons for the dismissal of Viktor Khorenko, Commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, but ventured that Khorenko was needed on a "certain front".

Source: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "Yesterday,a decision was approved to remove the Commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces from his position upon my request, in accordance with the law.

Major General Khorenko is needed on a certain front and will continue serving in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Any additional comments concerning the reasons and grounds for reshuffling among top military officials during the war would help the enemy weaken Ukraine."

Background:

  • On 3 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Viktor Khorenko and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
  • In his evening address on the same day, Zelenskyy said that Khorenko would continue to carry out special tasks as part of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
  • Khorenko, however, said he did not know why he was dismissed and that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, did not submit a request for him to be fired.
  • On 4 November, the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that Zelenskyy dismissed Khorenko from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces at the request of Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Subjects: Rustem UmierovSpecial Operations ForcesArmed Forces
