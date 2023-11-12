All Sections
"Russians on fire": Commander of Ground Forces shows how paratroopers kill occupiers

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 01:56
Russians on fire: Commander of Ground Forces shows how paratroopers kill occupiers
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS DESTROY THE RUSSIANS, SCREEN FROM THE VIDEO

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has posted a video of Ukrainian paratroopers killing Russian invaders.

Source: Syrskyi's Telegram channel

Quote: "The paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade are working tirelessly and killing the occupiers with all available means."

Subjects: war
