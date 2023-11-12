All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 08:24
Russian forces kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
MAP OF DONETSK OBLAST, WITH RED DOTS MARKING FATALITIES. THE DARK GREY AREA IS RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED TERRITORY. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Three more civilians have been killed in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours on 11 November.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Specifically, the Russians killed 2 people in the town of Toretsk and 1 more in the village of Minkivka.

Advertisement:

The death toll among civilians killed in the oblast (excluding the Russian-occupied town of Volnovakha and the city of Mariupol) has risen to 1,769, and the number of injured to 4,294.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians send collaborators from Donetsk Oblast to study in Siberia
Russian forces kill 2 civilians in Toretsk: woman walking and man on his bike
Total of 87 combat clashes have taken place over past day – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: