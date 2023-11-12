Russian forces kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

MAP OF DONETSK OBLAST, WITH RED DOTS MARKING FATALITIES. THE DARK GREY AREA IS RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED TERRITORY. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Three more civilians have been killed in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours on 11 November.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Specifically, the Russians killed 2 people in the town of Toretsk and 1 more in the village of Minkivka.

The death toll among civilians killed in the oblast (excluding the Russian-occupied town of Volnovakha and the city of Mariupol) has risen to 1,769, and the number of injured to 4,294.

