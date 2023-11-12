All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia prepares for winter, we have to focus on defences and ways to respond to their attacks – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 12 November 2023, 21:06
Russia prepares for winter, we have to focus on defences and ways to respond to their attacks – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that Russia may increase the intensity of attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure, and all attention in Ukraine must be focused on the protection from and response to the terrorist attacks.

Source: evening address of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Almost half of November is behind us, and we must be ready that the enemy might increase the number of drone or missile attacks on our infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Russia is getting ready for the winter. And Ukraine must focus on the protection, on the response to the terrorists, on everything Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to survive this winter and expand the capabilities of our soldiers."

Details: Zelenskyy has thanked all the partners who had supplied Ukraine with air defence systems.

"These are different countries: the US, Germany, France, the UK; it’s Norway, Italy, it’s Romania, it’s Sweden, the Netherlands, Slovakia; it’s Czechia, Bulgaria, Poland, the Baltic countries and others. [They have supplied us with] Patriot, NASAMS, Iris-T, Raven, and Hawks air defence systems. Not everything can be discussed openly but the Ukrainian air shield is stronger than a year ago. Now our capacities are broader but, sadly, this is still not the full protection of the whole territory. And we are working to make this protection even stronger," the President said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyymissile strikeenergywar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says Defence Forces will respond to Russian attacks on Kherson and oblast
Zelenskyy speaks with Polish President: Together we are at least twice as strong
Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on anniversary of Kherson's liberation: Russia never comes "forever"
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: