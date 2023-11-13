Ukraine steps up attacks on Russian targets in occupied territories and inside Russia – ISW

RUSSIAN LANDING BOATS HIT IN THE VILLAGE OF CHORNOMORSKE, RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED CRIMEA. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO BY UKRAINE'S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Ukraine is ramping up attacks on the Russian military and other key targets in occupied Ukraine and inside Russia.

Source: ISW

Details: Ukraine appears to be intensifying attacks against the Russian military, logistics facilities and other vital targets in the rear areas of Ukraine's occupied territories and inside Russia.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reported on 12 November that Ukrainian resistance struck the Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing at least three officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) on 11 November.

Analysts pointed out that the 12 November statement by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence followed an attack by Ukrainian resistance on the former head of the "People's Militia" of the Russian-backed "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR) on 8 November; strikes on a Russian military base in the occupied town of Skadovsk (Kherson Oblast) and Black Sea Fleet assets in Crimea on 9 November; and three rear-guard strikes and resistance raids in Russia on 11 November.

In addition, experts say Ukrainian forces have been conducting a military campaign targeting Russian-occupied Crimea since the summer of 2023.

To quote the ISW’s key takeaways on 12 November:

Ukraine appears to be intensifying attacks against Russian military, logistics, and other high-profile assets in rear areas in occupied Ukraine and Russia.

The Russian government is attempting to downplay the extent of its efforts to strengthen control over the Russian information space.

Russia continues to posture itself as a prominent security guarantor for authoritarian countries in Africa.

Russian forces conducted a limited series of missile strikes targeting southern Ukraine on 12 November.

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces made a marginal gain on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast on 12 November amid ongoing ground operations.

