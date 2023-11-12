Russians target house in Kherson: civilian man killed, woman in hospital
Sunday, 12 November 2023, 10:33
Russian forces targeted the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of 12 November, killing a man and injuring his wife.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: A 64-year-old man who was in his own garden died before medics arrived.
His 64-year-old wife was in the house. She sustained a closed-head injury from the blast, shrapnel wounds to her legs and concussion. Her condition is of moderate severity.
She is in hospital.
Background: Earlier, a Russian attack caused serious damage to the Kherson Oblast library in the city of Kherson.
