Ukraine resumes qualification assessment of judges

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine resumes the qualification assessment of judges regarding their suitability for the position. The first nine interviews will be held on 13 November.

Source: High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) on Facebook

Quote: "Today, 13 November 2023, the Commission resumes the qualification assessment of judges for their suitability for the position.

A total of 1,884 judges of local and appellate courts from all over Ukraine must pass this assessment. Someone will have to start this procedure by taking an exam (109 people), and the vast majority (1,775 people) are admitted to the second stage: the examination of the dossiers and an interview.

The Public Integrity Council (PIC) joins the interview stage, which should assist the Commission in establishing the compliance of a judge or a candidate for the position of judge with the criteria of professional ethics and integrity."

Quote from HQCJ Head Roman Ihnatov: "High-quality and transparent conduct of qualification assessment of judges will contribute to increasing trust in justice in Ukraine. Therefore, the commission will try to ensure this procedure is effective."

Details: On the eve of the resumption of qualification assessment, the HQCJ and the PIC agreed on a list of indicators that confirm that a judge or a candidate for the position of judge does not meet the criteria of integrity and professional ethics, as well as the principles of their application.

Ruslan Sydorovych, Deputy Head of the HQCJ, hopes this will increase the transparency of the assessment. He added that the indicators will be further improved.

The qualification assessment of judges, which resumes on 13 November 2023, will begin with the work of three commission panels.

Interviews with nine judges are planned on the first day.

The last meeting of the HQCJ on the procedure for the qualification assessment of judges for their suitability for position was held on 5 November 2019, and two days later, the powers of the members of the commission for the second term were terminated.

The new composition of the HQCJ was elected in June 2023. This made it possible to restore all commission procedures, in particular the qualification assessment of judges.

Background: On 1 June, the High Council of Justice appointed all members of the new HQCJ, which was one of the tasks received by Ukraine along with the status of a candidate for EU membership.

