Media share footage from Liberian ship damaged in Russian attack

A media outlet has shared a video from the ship sailing under the Liberian flag that was damaged in a Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast on 8 November.

Details: The video shows shattered windows and a partially collapsed ceiling on the ship.

ЗМІ опублікували відео з судна під прапором Ліберії, яке постраждало внаслідок ракетної атаки росіян по Одещині 8 листопада pic.twitter.com/gkqbZ2ivvx — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 13, 2023

Background:

The Russian forces targeted the superstructure of a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia with a missile on the evening of 8 November, just when the vessel was entering a port in Odesa Oblast.

Three crew members, who are citizens of the Philippines, were injured. One of them was hospitalised. The maritime pilot was killed, and another port worker was injured.

