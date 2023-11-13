All Sections
Media share footage from Liberian ship damaged in Russian attack

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 09:56
screenshot: video by Dumskaya

A media outlet has shared a video from the ship sailing under the Liberian flag that was damaged in a Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast on 8 November.

Source: Dumskaya, an Odesa-based media outlet

Details: The video shows shattered windows and a partially collapsed ceiling on the ship.

Background:

  • The Russian forces targeted the superstructure of a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia with a missile on the evening of 8 November, just when the vessel was entering a port in Odesa Oblast.
  • Three crew members, who are citizens of the Philippines, were injured. One of them was hospitalised. The maritime pilot was killed, and another port worker was injured.

Subjects: LiberiaOdesa Oblastshipsmissile strike
