Russians complain about damage to railway by unidentified persons in different Russian regions

The Russians said that unauthorised persons tried to set fire to a relay cabinet in the area of the Ulyanovsk-2 railway station. This is not the first complaint about incidents related to Russia’s railways.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Telegram channels

Quote: "On 12 November 2023, an attempt to set fire to a relay box in the area of the Ulyanovsk-2 station (Ulyanovsk Oblast) of the Kuybyshev Railway was observed. The movement of passenger trains was not affected by the incident. The Kuybyshev railway operates normally."

Details: Telegram channels report that two cabinets – relay and battery – were doused with petrol. There seemed to be a bottle with leftover fuel and a box of matches lying nearby.

Russian railway workers called on law enforcement officers to report "suspicious actions" at railway transport facilities.

Background:

A freight train was derailed in Russia on 11 November. Reportedly, 19 wagons were reportedly derailed "due to the interference of unauthorised persons" in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast.

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War noted that Ukraine is ramping up attacks on the Russian military and other key targets in occupied Ukraine and inside Russia.

