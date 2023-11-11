All Sections
Train with 19 wagons derails in Russia due to interference by unauthorised persons

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 November 2023, 09:08
Train with 19 wagons derails in Russia due to interference by unauthorised persons
Stock photo: 112

A freight train has derailed in Russia "because of interference by unauthorised persons".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to the Moscow Railway; 112 TV channel

Details: It is reported that 19 wagons were reportedly derailed "due to the interference of unauthorised persons" in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast.

The authorities claimed that this did not affect the movement of passenger trains, but there are no details.

Update: TV channel 112 published photos from the scene. According to them, there was an explosion before the incident. The railway track was damaged, but no one was killed.

Subjects: Russia
