All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemiliev

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 15:53
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemiliev
MUSTAFA DZHEMILIEV. PHOTO: ANADOLU AGENCY

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has granted the title of Hero of Ukraine to MP Mustafa Dzhemiliev, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, and congratulated him on his 80th birthday.

Source: Zelenskyy; Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Mustafa Dzhemiliev turned 80 today. I congratulated him, thanked him for defending the freedom of Ukraine and the Crimean Tatar people, and awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

He is a strong, dignified and courageous man. He has dedicated his life to protecting the freedom of nations. I wished him what we all wish for: victory for Ukraine and freedom for every part of our country. And we are doing all we can to bring the liberation of Crimea closer."

Details: Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, also reported this [the Mejlis is the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people – ed.]. 

For reference: Mustafa Dzhemiliev is a Crimean Tatar politician and public figure who chaired the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars in 1991-2013, and a former Soviet dissident. Dzhemiliev was repeatedly imprisoned and tortured in the USSR because of his protests and opposition to the deportation of Crimean Tatars and the prohibition on their return to their homeland.

In 2014-2019, he served as the Ukrainian President’s Commissioner for Crimean Tatar Affairs. In 2015, Dzhemiliev was awarded the title of People's Hero of Ukraine, and in July 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament for the European Solidarity party.

Dzhemiliev worked tirelessly on diplomatic negotiations for the liberation of Crimea, in particular with the Turkish authorities, the release of Ukrainian political prisoners, and the struggle for human rights in occupied Crimea. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimean TatarsZelenskyy
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Crimean Tatars
First Deputy Chairman of Crimean Mejlis is sent to Siberia
Three Crimean Tatar political prisoners transferred from Crimea to Russia
Russian-controlled court upholds verdict against Crimean Tatar sentenced for transferring funds to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: