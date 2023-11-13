Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi listed the areas of the Ukrainian combat zone where the situation is the most difficult and intense.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening video address; Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Avdiivka, Marinka, Bakhmut front, Lyman front, Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson oblasts – [the situation in – ed.] each of those areas is difficult."

Details: The president added that on 13 November he listened to reports of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov and Foreign Intelligence Head Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Zelenskyy did not disclose the details of the reports, but thanked Ukraine’s intelligence services for the fact that "Ukraine knows and will know what the enemy is preparing and how to respond correctly, effectively – both on the ground and in the Black Sea."

General Zaluzhnyi, for his part, spoke in detail about the situation at the front in a telephone conversation with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Quote: "Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Marinka fronts remain the most intense. The situation is complicated, but remains under control."

Details: At the same time, according to the commander-in-chief, the Armed Forces continue the offensive in certain areas and cause the Russians significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In addition, Brown and Zaluzhnyi discussed Ukraine's plans for the winter period and separately focused on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. First of all this concerned ammunition, air defence and drones.

They also discussed the issues of training for Ukrainian soldiers and restoring the combat capability of units.

