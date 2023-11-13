All Sections
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 November 2023, 23:01
A total of 16 bombardments and 103 explosions were recorded in the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 13 November.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

To quote the administration:

  • Velyka Pysarivka hromada: a fragment munition was dropped from a drone (2 explosions), [and the occupiers carried out – ed.] artillery shelling (8 explosions) [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
  • Shalyhyne hromada: the Russians carried out mortar shelling (4 explosions).
  • Seredyna-Buda hromada: there were mortar (6 explosions) and automatic grenade launcher bombardments (45 explosions).
  • Krasnopillia hromada: mortar bombardments were recorded (10 explosions).
  • Nova Sloboda hromada: the Russians carried out artillery (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (3 explosions).
  • Yunakivka hromada: Russians dropped 5 mines on the territory of the hromada. They also fired from self-propelled guns (5 explosions).
  • Bilopillia hromada: there was shelling with barrel artillery (12 explosions).
  • Myropillia hromada: mortar shelling was recorded (6 explosions)".

