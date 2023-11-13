All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 23:22
Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, expects that Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union will start at the beginning of 2024.

Source: Kuleba on the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba stressed that there is no reason to wait for the opening of negotiations with the EU by the end of this year, emphasising that "everyone [in the European Union – ed.] is celebrating and on vacation" on 20 December and onwards due to the New Year festivities.  

Quote: "We are talking about the beginning of negotiations, and I have to say this diplomatically, right at the beginning of next year – but a beginning in a broader sense, not exactly in the first month," he explained.

The minister added that the "hint" of a date for the start of negotiations is contained in the report of the European Commission, which contains a recommendation to open negotiations.

"It is written there that until March [2024 – ed.] the European Commission will present another report on Ukraine's implementation of not even recommendations, but let’s put it this way, of the wishes contained in the current report. Therefore this [date – ed.] is a sort of landmark," Kuleba added.

The Ukrainian government talks about Ukraine’s high level of readiness for accession and promises to complete negotiations in two years.

The decision on whether to start accession talks with Ukraine will be considered at the EU leaders’ summit in December. As of now, Hungary, which has promised to block a positive decision for Kyiv, may stand in the way.

