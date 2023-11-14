All Sections
Russian kamikaze UAVs reach Ukraine's west overnight

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 14 November 2023, 02:12
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of assault UAVs coming from the south on the evening of 13 November. Some of the drones reached the country's west at around 02:00 and the air-raid warning was issued in Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Lviv oblasts. The all-clear was given at around 04:00.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – there’s a threat of assault UAVs (presumably of the Shahed type) coming from the south."

Details: In addition, the Air Force urged residents of Pavlohrad to remain in shelters.The threat was also reported in Kharkiv Oblast.

As of 00:05, the first group of attack UAVs is approaching Pervomaisk and moving towards Uman.

The second group of attack UAVs is heading in the same direction.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua
Screenshot: Air Raid Alert Map

The threat of attack UAVs was reported in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts at 00:23.

The warning extended to Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 01:13.

Air Command Skhid (East) reported that four Russian UAVs were brought down on the evening of 13 November: three Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones and a SuperCam reconnaissance UAV over Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

An air-raid warning was issued in Chernivtsi Oblast at 02:07.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua
Air Raid Alert Map as of 2:30

An air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast at 02:44.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of attack UAVs was moving across Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast to Lviv Oblast.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua
Air Raid Alert Map as of 2:50

The all-clear for the western oblasts was given at 03:54.

