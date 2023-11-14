Russian kamikaze UAVs reach Ukraine's west overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of assault UAVs coming from the south on the evening of 13 November. Some of the drones reached the country's west at around 02:00 and the air-raid warning was issued in Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Lviv oblasts. The all-clear was given at around 04:00.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – there’s a threat of assault UAVs (presumably of the Shahed type) coming from the south."

Details: In addition, the Air Force urged residents of Pavlohrad to remain in shelters.The threat was also reported in Kharkiv Oblast.

As of 00:05, the first group of attack UAVs is approaching Pervomaisk and moving towards Uman.

The second group of attack UAVs is heading in the same direction.

The threat of attack UAVs was reported in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts at 00:23.

The warning extended to Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 01:13.

Air Command Skhid (East) reported that four Russian UAVs were brought down on the evening of 13 November: three Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones and a SuperCam reconnaissance UAV over Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

An air-raid warning was issued in Chernivtsi Oblast at 02:07.

An air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast at 02:44.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of attack UAVs was moving across Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast to Lviv Oblast.

The all-clear for the western oblasts was given at 03:54.

