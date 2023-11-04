All Sections
Ukrainian military officer explains why Russians ran away from Kherson

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 02:22
Ukrainian military officer explains why Russians ran away from Kherson
TARNAVSKYI. SCREENSHOT: YEAR. KHERSON FILM

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has explained why the Russians made a "difficult decision" to run away from Kherson in 2022, when Ukraine’s Defence Forces were conducting counteroffensive actions.

Source: Tarnavskyi in Year. Kherson project 

Details: Tarnavskyi said the Dnipro River was the barrier line that separated the Russian forces.

The main part of the Russian forces remained on the territory where Ukrainian forces were conducting an offensive operation.

The Russians had a clear understanding that their grouping of troops there could either be encircled or destroyed.

Tarnavskyi noted that the word "encirclement" is a trigger for Russians and when they hear it, they do what they always do – run away. 

The Russians take all possible measures so their army does not get into a full encirclement.

In other words, they would rather run away from the battlefield than face full encirclement, Tarnavskyi said.

Background: The flag of Ukraine was officially raised in liberated Kherson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the event.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s liberation of Kherson was a "turning point" in the war that reaffirmed that Ukraine would be victorious.

Subjects: Khersoncounter-offensiveliberation
