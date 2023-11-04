European Commission President arrives in Kyiv and meets with Zelenskyy

URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN KYIV ON 4 NOVEMBER. PHOTO: VON DER LEYEN ON TWITTER

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, has arrived in Kyiv and is scheduled to address the Ukrainian parliament.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos (Voice) party faction, on Telegram; Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, on Twitter (Х)

Quote: "Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, arrived in Kyiv today [4 November].

We are looking forward to her speech in parliament."

Updated: Later, von der Leyen confirmed her arrival in Kyiv and posted a photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Kyiv railway station.

Quote: "Good to be back in Kyiv for my 6th war time visit.

I’m here to discuss Ukraine’s accession path to the EU. The EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression."

Background:

Reports of a possible visit to Ukraine by the European Commission President emerged last week. The media suggested that this might indicate a positive assessment of Kyiv's progress in the EU "candidate" reforms.

Unofficial reports say the European Commission is preparing to release a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in reforms that it must implement to continue its progress towards the EU on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, would arrive in Kyiv before the report on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership was released.

