All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission President arrives in Kyiv and meets with Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 10:24
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv and meets with Zelenskyy
URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN KYIV ON 4 NOVEMBER. PHOTO: VON DER LEYEN ON TWITTER

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, has arrived in Kyiv and is scheduled to address the Ukrainian parliament.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos (Voice) party faction, on Telegram;  Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, on Twitter (Х)

Quote: "Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, arrived in Kyiv today [4 November].

Advertisement:

We are looking forward to her speech in parliament."

Updated: Later, von der Leyen confirmed her arrival in Kyiv and posted a photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Kyiv railway station.

Quote: "Good to be back in Kyiv for my 6th war time visit.

I’m here to discuss Ukraine’s accession path to the EU. The EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression."

Background:

  • Reports of a possible visit to Ukraine by the European Commission President emerged last week. The media suggested that this might indicate a positive assessment of Kyiv's progress in the EU "candidate" reforms.
  • Unofficial reports say the European Commission is preparing to release a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in reforms that it must implement to continue its progress towards the EU on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions.
  • Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, would arrive in Kyiv before the report on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership was released.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: European CommissionVerkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
European Commission
European Commission suspends aid to Palestinians due to aggression against Israel
European Commission to recommend starting EU membership talks with Ukraine – media
European Commission proposes to extend temporary protection given to Ukrainian refugees until 2025
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: