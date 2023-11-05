Russia drops fifty guided bomb units on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours

The Russian occupying forces have dropped over 50 guided bomb units (GBUs) on the populated areas in Kherson Oblast on 4 October.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Forces; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians carried out 9 airstrikes using over 50 GBUs on the settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The Russian strikes destroyed an educational institution in one of the coastal hromadas ( hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

This is likely to be a school in the Darivka hromada, and the aftermath of the attack appears on the video.

