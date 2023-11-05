All Sections
Russia drops fifty guided bomb units on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 13:01
The Russian occupying forces have dropped over 50 guided bomb units (GBUs) on the populated areas in Kherson Oblast on 4 October.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Forces; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians carried out 9 airstrikes using over 50 GBUs on the settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The Russian strikes destroyed an educational institution in one of the coastal hromadas ( hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

This is likely to be a school in the Darivka hromada, and the aftermath of the attack appears on the video.

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
