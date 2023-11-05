Zelenskyy convinced Russia sponsored Hamas

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is convinced that Russia sponsored the Hamas terrorist group.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for the programme Meet the Press on the NBC News TV-channel

Quote: "This situation is not new. It’s a fire which has been burning between Israel and Palestine, and some people are still throwing matches into this fire. I am sure that Russia sponsored Hamas. And Iran, too."

Details: Zelenskyy is convinced that "the whole world must do everything possible to stop this war" in the Middle East.

He also stated he is "ready to go to Israel today".

Ukraine’s President added that any visit will depend on "what is happening on the front" in Ukraine, and whether it is possible to bring the Ukrainian citizens who got "stuck" in Israel back home.

