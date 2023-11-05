All Sections
Tragedy could have been prevented – Zelenskyy on 128th Brigade

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 18:18
Tragedy could have been prevented – Zelenskyy on 128th Brigade

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the tragedy of mass killing of the soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in Zaporizhzhia Oblast could have been prevented.

Source: evening address of the Ukrainian president

Quote: "First and foremost, regarding the Russian strike on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade that occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

My condolences to all the families and loved ones of the fallen soldiers! It is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Defence Minister Umerov has reported to me on the measures taken to establish all the circumstances of what happened, who was specifically involved, and what orders were given.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in response to this tragedy. The relevant investigation is ongoing.

The main thing is to establish the complete truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again. Every soldier in the combat zone – in the enemy's line of fire and aerial reconnaissance – knows how to behave in the open, how to ensure safety."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the investigation must give honest answers to Ukrainian society and the family of the fallen soldiers about the tragedy that occurred, and whose orders caused it.

Background:

  • According to UP’s sources, the Russian army launched an attack on Ukrainian soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia. The soldiers are believed to have gathered together in one place for an awards ceremony on the occasion of Rocket Forces and Artillery Day [3 November – ed.]. According to early reports, there may be over 20 fatalities.
  • On the evening of 4 November, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy.
  • Three days of mourning were announced in Zakarpattia Oblast due to the mass deaths of soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, who were struck by Russia, likely during a festive award ceremony.

