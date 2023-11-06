All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


If the West cannot win this war, then what war can it win? – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 November 2023, 11:35
If the West cannot win this war, then what war can it win? – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Facebook

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine is investing heavily in its own weapons production to become less dependent on Western support, as a loss in the war against Russia would be a defeat for the whole world.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Kuleba's interview with the German newspaper Welt

Details: Kuleba believes that with help from partners and on its own, Ukraine will definitely win.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If the West cannot win this war, then what war can it win?... If we do not win this war, it will be a great defeat for the whole world, including Germany."

Details: He noted that Kyiv is preparing for any developments in US politics next year, which is why it is now investing "on a large scale in its own production of all types of weapons, significantly increasing domestic production and militarising the economy".

Kuleba said that many people underestimated European support for Ukraine, but Europe itself is gradually realising what is at stake.

"Thanks to our friends in Europe and other countries, I think we are not afraid of a doomsday scenario," he stressed.

He expressed his belief that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also "firmly believes [in Ukraine – ed.] and is not afraid of Putin", although he has not yet said that Ukraine should win but always says that Ukraine should not lose.

In Kuleba’s opinion, "there is a big difference between winning and not losing".

Commenting on the issue of Taurus missiles, which has been discussed in recent months, Kuleba said "the Taurus issue is not over for us yet, and we continue to work on it".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro Kulebaaid for Ukraineweaponswar
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Zelenskyy contemplates holding spring presidential elections – Foreign Minister
Ukraine's Foreign Minister meets Rheinmetall head, hints there will be more arms
Looks like Germany needs more time to decide on Taurus – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: