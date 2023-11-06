All Sections
Russians lose 100 tanks and 250 units of other equipment in three weeks of assault actions near Avdiivka

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 19:31
screenshot

During three weeks of assaults near Avdiivka on the Donetsk front, Russian troops lost 100 tanks and 250 units of other equipment.

Source: message of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are unable to surround Avdiivka thanks to the actions of our defenders.

In three weeks of active assaults, the Russians were left without 100 tanks and 250 units of other armoured vehicles. Also, the Ukrainian military killed and injured almost 7,000 invaders."

Details: The brigade also published a video of the soldiers' work.

Background: Since the middle of October, the Russians have been trying to surround Avdiivka, but they are not succeeding.

