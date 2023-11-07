All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian spy adjusting missile attack on Kharkiv

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 11:01
Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian spy adjusting missile attack on Kharkiv
PHOTO: SSU

Russia struck Kharkiv on 6 October, killing a 10-year-old boy and his 68-year-old grandmother on the tip-off of a local resident, a foreman from a company that builds highways and bridges. A 41-year-old man was detained.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The SSU cyber specialists detained an agent of the Russian Defence Intelligence (known as the GRU), who adjusted the Russian air attack on Kharkiv on 6 October 2023.

Advertisement:

The Russian military launched an Iskander missile attack on the centre of the city of Kharkiv (Kyiv District) at around 07:00 on 6 October. A number of residential buildings, office premises and a television agency were damaged, and two people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the attack.

The SSU established that a Russian agent sent the invaders electronic coordinates of targets with geolocation. 

The investigation said the traitor is a man who worked as a foreman at a local business engaged in highway and bridge construction. The Russian special service recruited him remotely using the Telegram messenger.

The agent recorded the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops in the area during alleged working trips.

The man sent the received information to the Russian GRU with the help of a liaison from the occupied territory, who is one of the former leaders of the terrorist organisation Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), nicknamed Shaman (the Prizrak (Ghost) Brigade). The SSU had previously served notice of suspicion on Shaman.

The following were found during searches:

  • four mobile phones and seven sim cards of different mobile network operators with chats that confirm cooperation with Russia;
  • bank cards that received "salaries" from the Russian GUR;
  • Over US$10,000 obtained criminally.
 
Text on photo: This site has also been struck; it’s the third target struck under my adjustment and perhaps I would be given a certificate of merit.
Evidence of treason and work for Russia. Photo: SSU
 
Evidence of treason and work for Russia. Photo: SSU
 
Evidence of treason and work for Russia. Photo: SSU
 
Evidence of treason and work for Russia. Photo: SSU

Following the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served notice of suspicion on a 41-year-old man under Art.111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The traitor is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

 
Photo: SSU

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Complex activities were carried out by SSU officers in Kharkiv Oblast under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivspyingwarState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Kharkiv
Polish volunteer soldier dies in Kharkiv hospital after car accident
Part of 100-year-old college is demolished in Kharkiv following Russian drone damage
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with at least 10 drones
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: