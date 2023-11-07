Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian spy adjusting missile attack on Kharkiv

Russia struck Kharkiv on 6 October, killing a 10-year-old boy and his 68-year-old grandmother on the tip-off of a local resident, a foreman from a company that builds highways and bridges. A 41-year-old man was detained.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The SSU cyber specialists detained an agent of the Russian Defence Intelligence (known as the GRU), who adjusted the Russian air attack on Kharkiv on 6 October 2023.

The Russian military launched an Iskander missile attack on the centre of the city of Kharkiv (Kyiv District) at around 07:00 on 6 October. A number of residential buildings, office premises and a television agency were damaged, and two people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the attack.

The SSU established that a Russian agent sent the invaders electronic coordinates of targets with geolocation.

The investigation said the traitor is a man who worked as a foreman at a local business engaged in highway and bridge construction. The Russian special service recruited him remotely using the Telegram messenger.

The agent recorded the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops in the area during alleged working trips.

The man sent the received information to the Russian GRU with the help of a liaison from the occupied territory, who is one of the former leaders of the terrorist organisation Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), nicknamed Shaman (the Prizrak (Ghost) Brigade). The SSU had previously served notice of suspicion on Shaman.

The following were found during searches:

four mobile phones and seven sim cards of different mobile network operators with chats that confirm cooperation with Russia;

bank cards that received "salaries" from the Russian GUR;

Over US$10,000 obtained criminally.

Text on photo: This site has also been struck; it’s the third target struck under my adjustment and perhaps I would be given a certificate of merit. Evidence of treason and work for Russia. Photo: SSU

Following the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served notice of suspicion on a 41-year-old man under Art.111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The traitor is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Complex activities were carried out by SSU officers in Kharkiv Oblast under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Background:

