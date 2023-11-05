Polish volunteer soldier dies in Kharkiv hospital after car accident
Sunday, 5 November 2023, 04:44
Maciej Bednarski, a 49-year-old volunteer soldier from Poland who fought in Ukraine against the Russian invaders, has died in a Kharkiv hospital.
Source: Polskie Radio; journalist Karolina Baca-Pogorzelska
Details: Bednarski went to Ukraine to fight the Russian invaders. He was involved in a serious car accident, after which he bravely fought for his life in hospital.
Baca-Pogorzelska took care of Bednarski in the hospital after the accident. Bednarski was to be brought out of a coma and transported to Kyiv.
Baca-Pogorzelska expressed her gratitude to the doctors at the military hospital in Kharkiv for doing everything possible to save him.
