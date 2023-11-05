All Sections
Polish volunteer soldier dies in Kharkiv hospital after car accident

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 04:44
Polish volunteer soldier dies in Kharkiv hospital after car accident
MACIEJ BEDNARSKI. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Maciej Bednarski, a 49-year-old volunteer soldier from Poland who fought in Ukraine against the Russian invaders, has died in a Kharkiv hospital.

Source: Polskie Radio; journalist Karolina Baca-Pogorzelska

Details: Bednarski went to Ukraine to fight the Russian invaders. He was involved in a serious car accident, after which he bravely fought for his life in hospital.

Baca-Pogorzelska took care of Bednarski in the hospital after the accident. Bednarski was to be brought out of a coma and transported to Kyiv.

Baca-Pogorzelska expressed her gratitude to the doctors at the military hospital in Kharkiv for doing everything possible to save him.

Subjects: Kharkivmilitary volunteersPoland
