All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine fulfils 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 11:44
Ukraine fulfils 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission
stock PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The European Commission has considered that four of the seven criteria that accompanied the obtaining of candidate status for European Union membership by Ukraine have been fully met. At the same time, the other three criteria are accompanied by recommendations from the European Commission regarding further implementation.

Source: European Commission internal report on Ukraine, received by Radio Svoboda (Liberty), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission believes that Ukraine has fully met the following criteria:

Advertisement:
  • implementation of legislation regarding the selection procedure of judges of Ukraine’s Constitutional Court, according to the recommendations of the Venice Commission;
  • completion of the integrity check of candidates for membership in the High Council of Justice and creation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine;
  • compliance of anti-money laundering legislation with FATF standards and approval of a strategic plan for reforming the entire law enforcement sector;
  • media industry reform – bringing Ukrainian legislation into line with the EU Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

At the same time, the other three criteria are accompanied by recommendations from the European Commission regarding further implementation.

In particular, the further strengthening of the fight against corruption is not considered complete. As part of this criteria, the European Commission expected, in particular, the appointment of a new head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The European Commission document stated that "Ukraine should still adopt a law on increasing the staffing of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and remove the norms from the law on corruption prevention limiting the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to continue the inspection of assets that have passed the inspection process and limiting the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to inspect property acquired by the declarants before joining the civil service".

"Ukraine should still approve the law on lobbying in accordance with European standards", the European Commission said regarding limiting the excessive influence of oligarchs, which Brussels also expected from Kyiv.

The European Commission noted that not all reforms of legislation on national minorities, in accordance with the Venice Commission recommendations, have been implemented. They emphasised the need to implement the rest of the comments mentioned "in the conclusion of June 2023 and its subsequent conclusion of October 2023, in particular by amending the laws on the state language, media, and education".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraineEuropean integration
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
EU
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
Some EU countries concerned about risks of using Russia's frozen assets
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: