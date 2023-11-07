All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission will most likely recommend the EU member states to start official talks on Ukraine's accession to the European Union after fulfilling all seven criteria.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg said the European Commission will hold a meeting on Tuesday to make a final decision on whether to recommend the official beginning of talks on Ukraine's membership.

Advertisement:

It is expected that the result will be positive for Kyiv, but with additional conditions.

Bloomberg noted that the European Commission is likely to recommend that member states begin formal talks with Ukraine after it completes reforms and implements steps on legislation on national minorities, anti-corruption, de-oligarchisation and lobbying.

However, the sources noted, the final wording of the European Commission's conclusion has not yet been approved.

Previously: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) reported that the European Commission considered that four of the seven criteria that accompanied the obtaining of candidate status for European Union membership by Ukraine have been fully met. At the same time, the other three criteria are accompanied by recommendations from the European Commission regarding further implementation. 

In particular, the further strengthening of the fight against corruption is not considered complete. "Ukraine should still approve the law on lobbying in accordance with European standards", the European Commission said regarding limiting the excessive influence of oligarchs. It noted that not all reforms of legislation on national minorities, in accordance with the Venice Commission recommendations, have been implemented.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraineEuropean integration
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
EU
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
Some EU countries concerned about risks of using Russia's frozen assets
Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: