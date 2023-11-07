All Sections
Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 7 November 2023, 12:54
NASAMS AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. PHOTO UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been briefed on the received ammunition, vehicles, and equipment over the last day on a conference call.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I have held a daily conference call.

I received reports on receiving ammunition, vehicles, and equipment for the last day. Additional NASAMS systems from partners were put in operation. Our air defence was reinforced in time before winter."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he heard reports on the situation at the front, in particular, regarding the fighting on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka fronts and in the south.

Those present also heard intelligence on the situation in temporarily occupied territories, the Black Sea and in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation countries. The Security Service of Ukraine reported on its counterintelligence measures.

Subjects: air defenceZelenskyywar
