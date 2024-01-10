All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


University of Chicago poll: 63% of Russians support war in Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 05:14
University of Chicago poll: 63% of Russians support war in Ukraine
PHOTO: YURI SMITIUK, TASS

A new independent poll conducted by the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Centre (NORC) has found that Russian President Vladimir Putin retains strong domestic support for his regime and his war in Ukraine, despite poor economic conditions and living standards in Russia.

Source: University of Chicago National Opinion Research Centre (NORC), ISW

Details: American sociologists surveyed 1,046 adult Russians living in the Russian Federation and Russian-occupied Crimea, using data from Russian mobile phone operators. 

Advertisement:

The survey found that 67% of participants approve of Putin's foreign policy and 58% approve of his domestic policy. 66% plan to vote for Putin in the upcoming presidential election in March. 

Putin's relatively high ratings seem to be sustained even though the poll shows that Russians are unhappy with rising prices, which are causing a general deterioration in living conditions. 

Sociologists also noted that 63% of participants support the war in Ukraine and that 64% of respondents view the war as a "civilisational struggle between Russia and the West".

The Institute for the Study of War notes that this result contrasts with other independent Russian opinion polls, which have shown a decline in support for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The survey was conducted in November 2023 and involved 1,046 Russian adults. The survey was conducted by Russian-speaking people via mobile phone. The statistical error does not exceed 3.4%.

Background: In October, a poll by the Russian analytical service Levada-Centre showed that 70% of Russians surveyed were ready to support their dictator Vladimir Putin if he decides to end the war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussia
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
war
Drone downed over Russia's Saratov Oblast
Russia wants to create 15-kilometre "buffer zone" in Kharkiv Oblast – ISW
Russians attack Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: