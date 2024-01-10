Drone downed over Russia's Saratov Oblast

An air defence system purportedly destroyed a drone over Russia’s Saratov Oblast on the night of 9-10 January.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry did not provide any details.

Advertisement:

It is worth noting that there is a military airfield in Saratov Oblast near the city of Engels which has been used for large-scale airstrikes in Ukraine since February 2022.

Wikipedia states that the Engels airfield has a command post (military unit 06987) and an aircraft group: four air squadrons, including 16 Tu-160 bombers and 18 Tu-95MS bombers.

Background:

On 5 December 2022, Engels and Dyagilevo airfields were attacked, as the Russian Defence Ministry claimed, by Soviet-made jet UAVs modified by Ukraine to carry explosives. These attacks damaged at least a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber (Backfire-C) and a Tu-95MS Bear-H bomber.

On 29 December, the UK Ministry of Defence suggested that one of the reasons Ukrainian drones were able to reach so deep into Russian airspace was that Moscow had moved a significant part of its air defence systems to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!