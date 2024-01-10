Russians target Nikopol with night vision drones – photo
Russian troops targeted Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV on the evening of 9 January, using drones with night vision cameras in the area for the first time.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration
Quote: "Last night, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. Damaged two private homes, an outbuilding and a power line.
At night, in one of the villages of Marhanets hromada, the invaders carried out an attack from heavy artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
There are no casualties."
Details: Yevtushenko also said that the Russians attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV late in the evening, and at night fired at the settlement from tubed artillery.
Quote: "The evening UAV attack indicates the use of new drones with night vision cameras by the Russians. Such drones have been used at the front for a long time, but this is the first case in the district."
Support UP or become our patron!