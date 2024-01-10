All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target Nikopol with night vision drones – photo

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 08:53
Russians target Nikopol with night vision drones – photo
Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops targeted Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV on the evening of 9 January, using drones with night vision cameras in the area for the first time.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration 

Quote: "Last night, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. Damaged two private homes, an outbuilding and a power line.

Advertisement:

At night, in one of the villages of Marhanets hromada, the invaders carried out an attack from heavy artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

There are no casualties."

Details: Yevtushenko also said that the Russians attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV late in the evening, and at night fired at the settlement from tubed artillery.

Наслідки атаки на Нікополь 09.01.2024
Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol on 9 January 2024
 Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The evening UAV attack indicates the use of new drones with night vision cameras by the Russians. Such drones have been used at the front for a long time, but this is the first case in the district."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Nikopol
One civilian killed and several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district – photo
Russian drone hits residential building in Nikopol
Russians attack Nikopol in the morning, injuring civilians
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: