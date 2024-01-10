Russians target Nikopol with night vision drones – photo

Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops targeted Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV on the evening of 9 January, using drones with night vision cameras in the area for the first time.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. Damaged two private homes, an outbuilding and a power line.

At night, in one of the villages of Marhanets hromada, the invaders carried out an attack from heavy artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

There are no casualties."

Details: Yevtushenko also said that the Russians attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV late in the evening, and at night fired at the settlement from tubed artillery.

Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol on 9 January 2024 Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The evening UAV attack indicates the use of new drones with night vision cameras by the Russians. Such drones have been used at the front for a long time, but this is the first case in the district."

