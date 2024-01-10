Ukrainian parliament to consider law on mobilisation soon

Davyd Arakhamiia, Head of Ukraine’s leading Servant of the People faction, has announced in the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] that lawmakers are to consider a legislative initiative to improve mobilisation on Thursday, 11 January.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a lawmaker from the Voice party faction, on Telegram

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Coalition leader Davyd Arakhamiia has just announced from the floor of the parliament that there will be a first reading of the draft law on mobilisation tomorrow.

As I said, the first reading with the committee's proposals."

Previously: As of 9 January, five draft laws on improving mobilisation – the government's one and four alternative bills – were registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, in the same way as for evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.

On 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

