Ukrainian parliament's committee foresees significant changes to mobilisation law

Oleksandr Zavitnevich, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, foresees significant changes to certain provisions of the draft law on mobilisation during its consideration in parliament.

Source: Zavitnevich in an interview with RBC Ukraine

Quote: "At all meetings [where the draft law was discussed – ed.], there was a working atmosphere, with heated discussions, exchanges of different arguments, sometimes emotionally charged. Primarily, this pertained to finding a balance between the constitutional rights of citizens and the proposed measures in the law to address mobilisation tasks, which restrict these rights.

I predict certain provisions of the draft law will undergo significant changes during its consideration in parliament. The committee plans to decide on the draft law on Tuesday [9 January – ed.]."

Details: Zavitnevich said that during the discussions, significant attention is given to arguments regarding mobilisation needs for replenishing combat units that have incurred losses and those planned to be deployed.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, in the same way as for evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.

During its meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

