All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sightseeing tours of North Korea go on sale in Russia

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 10 January 2024, 16:39
Sightseeing tours of North Korea go on sale in Russia
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The government of the Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East is offering a five-day sightseeing tour taking in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and a visit to the Masikryong ski resort.

Source: Government of Primorsky Krai on Telegram; tour operator Vostok Intur; 7x7; Sirena

Quote from the advertising: "Want to visit one of the most fascinating and mysterious countries in the world - North Korea? Then quickly pack your bags and join this five-day tour."

Advertisement:
 

Details: The four-day, three-night tour costs US$750. That’s the price shown on the website of tour operator Vostok Intur. It includes a visa, flights and accommodation.

7x7 reports that Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Krai, agreed on this "unique offer" for Russians in September during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia.

The first tour is scheduled for 9 February.

According to 7x7, Kozhemyako has also suggested that Russian schoolchildren could be sent to Pioneer camps in North Korea.

Background: North Korea and Russia signed a protocol on expanding cooperation in November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaNorth Korea
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Russia
Defence Intelligence working on evidence base for supplying Russia with missiles from DPRK
Russian forces concentrated in Ukraine, not ready for land battle in Europe – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: