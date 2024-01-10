Sightseeing tours of North Korea go on sale in Russia

The government of the Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East is offering a five-day sightseeing tour taking in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and a visit to the Masikryong ski resort.

Quote from the advertising: "Want to visit one of the most fascinating and mysterious countries in the world - North Korea? Then quickly pack your bags and join this five-day tour."

Details: The four-day, three-night tour costs US$750. That’s the price shown on the website of tour operator Vostok Intur. It includes a visa, flights and accommodation.

7x7 reports that Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Krai, agreed on this "unique offer" for Russians in September during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia.

The first tour is scheduled for 9 February.

According to 7x7, Kozhemyako has also suggested that Russian schoolchildren could be sent to Pioneer camps in North Korea.

Background: North Korea and Russia signed a protocol on expanding cooperation in November.

