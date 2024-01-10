Zelenskyy: Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia will eventually retreat; we just need to "keep beating it".

Source: Zelenskyy on Wednesday during a speech to the public in Vilnius

Quote: "Our Ukrainian premonition is that Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it. This also confirms our rightness, the rightness of our common historical choice, the choice to be independent...

Advertisement:

I am sure that Russia will also retreat. We cannot name a specific day when this will happen; we cannot list every detail of how it will happen. But we know that it will happen. And our freedom will prevail. There will be such a day. I am sure. The first day after this war. Our day...

It will be the day of a new chance for Belarus. It will be a day of new power for our entire Europe, which is now learning true unity while defending itself against Russian hybrid attacks. The unity that makes our continent global, the unity that, together with Ukraine, is complete. Together with Ukraine in the European Union. Together with Ukraine in NATO. Together with Ukraine in the world. We all know what steps are needed. We all know what we can lose and what we can gain."

Details: As the President stated, we must fight Russia in the utmost unity, and then we will achieve our goal: "there will be no more empire".

Support UP or become our patron!