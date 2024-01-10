All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it – video

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 10 January 2024, 17:27
Zelenskyy: Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lithuania. Photo: Afp via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia will eventually retreat; we just need to "keep beating it".

Source: Zelenskyy on Wednesday during a speech to the public in Vilnius

Quote: "Our Ukrainian premonition is that Russia will not survive if we continue to beat it. This also confirms our rightness, the rightness of our common historical choice, the choice to be independent...

Advertisement:

I am sure that Russia will also retreat. We cannot name a specific day when this will happen; we cannot list every detail of how it will happen. But we know that it will happen. And our freedom will prevail. There will be such a day. I am sure. The first day after this war. Our day...

It will be the day of a new chance for Belarus. It will be a day of new power for our entire Europe, which is now learning true unity while defending itself against Russian hybrid attacks. The unity that makes our continent global, the unity that, together with Ukraine, is complete. Together with Ukraine in the European Union. Together with Ukraine in NATO. Together with Ukraine in the world. We all know what steps are needed. We all know what we can lose and what we can gain."

Details: As the President stated, we must fight Russia in the utmost unity, and then we will achieve our goal: "there will be no more empire".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussiaZelenskyy
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
war
NACP adds Subway to list of international war sponsors
Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive
Ukraine's ambassador to Israel: 29 Ukrainian citizens not permitted to evacuate from Gaza Strip
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: