Russia strikes Ukraine with 4-tonne anti-ship missile from 1960s – photo

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 19 January 2024, 02:32
Wreckage of the P-35. Photo: Defence Express

The media outlet Defense Express has reported that the Russians have launched an anti-ship missile P-35 weighing 4 tonnes and measuring 10 metres in length, adopted into service back in 1962, on Ukraine.

Source: Defense Express

Quote: "...it could have been launched either from the Redut coastal defence system or from the Object-100 anti-ship missile coastal defence division.

Russia has used a P-35 missile (3M44 Progress) to strike against Ukraine. Its wreckage has been found, and its photos have appeared online. This is the first known case of its use."

"The wreckage of the P-35, distinguished by significant dimensions, is visible in the images with the background blurred by Defense Express. We are talking about a missile with a length of 10 metres and a launch weight of 4 tonnes, developed in the 1950s and adopted into service in 1962."

Details: The publication notes that it had evidently been downed, and considering that it is an anti-ship missile, it is more likely that the Russians were targeting facilities in the southern oblasts with this strike.

 
Wreckage of the downed missile. Photo: Defense Express

It is reported that Defense Express has confirmation from its own sources that it is indeed this missile being referred to.

Despite its age, the P-35 is still in service in Russia. In particular, it is a component armament of the Redut coastal defence system. As of 2021, their quantity was estimated at eight launchers.

Additionally, the P-35 missile is used in the Utyos heavy machine gun, also known as Object-100. This underground facility is located near Balaklava. The missiles themselves are concealed underground in launchers and are raised only before launch.

Overall, there were only two such systems in Russia – one in Crimea and another on Kildin Island in the Barents Sea (available information indicates that the latter is abandoned).

Defense Express does not know which particular launcher the Russians used for the strike.

Quote: "Even in its most recent upgrade (3M44), which was adopted into service in 1982, the P-35 was considered archaic at that time. Its operational range is up to 300 km (some sources say that it is up to 460 km in the 3M44 version), speed up to 1,800 km/h (according to other sources, 2200 km/h), and the warhead size up to 930 kg (FCW (fragmentation-cumulative warhead) 4G48)."

"The guidance system of this anti-ship missile is standard for that time – inertial during the cruise phase and activation of the active radar guidance head in the terminal phase. The flight profile, which determines the range, is 400 metres, 4 km, or 7 km, but before attacking the target, the missile descends to an altitude of 100 metres."

Details: The publication adds that the system can also target ground, more specifically, coastal targets. However, these targets have to be radiocontrast due to the guidance system.

Therefore, launches of P-35 missiles by the Russians bear some resemblance to the use of Kh-22 missiles, which they use for terrorist attacks on cities, summarises Defense Express.

