Ukraine ready to store up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas for Europe – PM

Economichna PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 21:08
Ukraine ready to store up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas for Europe – PM
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Gas storage facilities in Ukraine have the capacity to hold up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas for European companies.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers

Details: According to Shmyhal, Ukrainian gas storage facilities help Europe prevent an energy crisis and a significant increase in gas prices during the heating season.

Quote: "We preserved and continue to store 2.5 billion cubic metres of gas from foreign companies. Our ambitious plan is to become Europe's ‘gas safe,’ and we offer European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic metres in our storage facilities," he added.

Background: 

European companies have accelerated the transfer of natural gas from Ukrainian storage facilities, as demand for heating increases in the winter months.

