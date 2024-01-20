All Sections
Defence Intelligence releases video showing destruction of expensive Russian anti-aircraft missile system – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 January 2024, 12:12
Defence Intelligence releases video showing destruction of expensive Russian anti-aircraft missile system – video
screenshot

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence units have hit the Russian anti-aircraft missile system Tor.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the Russian anti-aircraft missile system was discovered in the Russian-Ukrainian border area by the servicemen of the 1st Division of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Black Forest.

The Defence Intelligence operators launched a Warmate 3.0 UAV and flew to the coordinates provided by another unit.

The Russians attempted to shoot down the drone with a Tor missile when it was approaching the target but missed, so the attack UAV continued to fly.

Quote: "As a result of the successful hit on the enemy target, Moscow has lost another expensive anti-aircraft missile system."

Armed Forces
Advertisement: