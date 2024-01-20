All Sections
More people returning to Donetsk Oblast than evacuating – Oblast Military Administration

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 January 2024, 23:55
Evacuation from Donetsk Oblast. Photo of the State Emergency Service

Over the past two months, 2,000 more residents have returned from evacuation to Donetsk Oblast than were evacuated during the same period.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Dmytro Petlin, head of the department of operational duty service, communication, alerting and informing the population of the department for civil protection, mobilisation and defence work of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, at a briefing.

Quote: "From 26 February [2022] to the present day, about 1,357,000 people have been evacuated from the oblast. Among them are 163,520 children and about 42,650 people with disabilities. During this time, about 223,000 people have also returned. And this trend has been growing recently. Over the past two months, about 2,000 more people have returned than evacuated."

Details: Petlin noted that currently, about 524,000 people remain in Donetsk oblast, and the evacuation continues.

"We send evacuation trains daily from Pokrovsk to Lviv and every eight days to Berdychiv, Zhytomyr Oblast, where people are engaged in reception, accommodation, and assistance. A one-time cash allowance and a monthly accommodation allowance are paid," he reiterated.

