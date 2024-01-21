Explosions rock Russian-occupied Sevastopol

Explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol on the afternoon of 21 January.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a Crimea-related project of Radio Liberty; Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", on Telegram

Details: Media reports indicated that several explosions had taken place in Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed that the Russian forces were "repelling a Ukrainian attack" and had supposedly shot down something over the sea.

All the Russian services have been put on high alert.

