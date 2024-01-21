All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Russian-occupied Sevastopol

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 January 2024, 12:52
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Sevastopol
Photo: Wikipedia

Explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol on the afternoon of 21 January.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a Crimea-related project of Radio Liberty; Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", on Telegram

Details: Media reports indicated that several explosions had taken place in Crimea.

Advertisement:

Razvozhayev claimed that the Russian forces were "repelling a Ukrainian attack" and had supposedly shot down something over the sea.

All the Russian services have been put on high alert.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SevastopolCrimeaoccupationexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Sevastopol
Ukraine's Navy Commander says Russia won’t be able to maintain fleet without Sevastopol
Third air-raid warning of the day is issued in Sevastopol
Air-raid warning issued in Sevastopol, Crimean Bridge closed
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: