All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's spy chief on Ukrainian counteroffensive: not everything is fine but no catastrophe either

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 January 2024, 15:03
Ukraine's spy chief on Ukrainian counteroffensive: not everything is fine but no catastrophe either
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief, has said that Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive was not a "catastrophe", even though not everything was "fine", and that Ukraine’s Armed Forces cannot do without a mobilisation campaign.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Financial Times (FT)

Details: When asked about Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive failing to achieve its objectives, Budanov said: "To say that everything is fine is not true. To say that there is a catastrophe is also not true."

Advertisement:

"Although the original plans suggested something different, we kept our promise. This summer, our units repeatedly entered Crimea," Budanov said.

When asked about mobilisation, Budanov said "it is not even conceivable to think that we can do without mobilisation," adding that the shortage of manpower was "palpable".

Budanov anticipates that Ukraine will continue to be able to contain Putin’s forces and has already proven that Russia’s supposed military might has turned out to be a "soap bubble".

North Korea is Russia’s biggest arms supplier at present, Budanov said, with their weapons transfers allowing Russia "to breathe a little". "Without their help, the situation would have been catastrophic," he added.

Background:

  • Ukrainian military officials proposed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff that an extra 450,000-500,000 people should be mobilised, but the issue is still being worked on, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 19 December 2023.
  • On 21 January 2024 President Zelenskyy said that he does not as yet see a need for the General Staff to mobilise 500,000 Ukrainians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: counter-offensivemobilisation
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
counter-offensive
Ukraine has no major achievements in front because Russians control sky – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We must not allow Russia to prepare counteroffensive
Zelenskyy: We had difficulties in the south because everyone kept talking about our goals
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: