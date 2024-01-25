All Sections
EU says they received "signal" that Hungary's Orbán won't veto aid for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 10:10
EU says they received signal that Hungary's Orbán won't veto aid for Ukraine
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Orbán on Facebook

Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, has said she is certain that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will not veto the €50 billion aid to Ukraine during the European Union’s summit on 1 February.

Source: Elina Valtonen in an RND interview, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Valtonen said that during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, 22 January, her Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó "gave us a positive signal".

"And I’m very hopeful that we will finally be able to approve aid for Ukraine. If not, we will find another solution," she added.

Valtonen also said that Europe has to invest more in its defence.

Background:

  • Hungary said that it may lift its veto from the €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine on condition that the financing will be reviewed annually. Media reported that the European Commission could accept some of Hungary's demands in order to overcome its veto.
  • EU leaders are prepared to take a tough stance against Hungary if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to block the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine during the 1 February summit.

